The post went viral, prompting retweeting from many. Elon Musk responded to one such retweet, writing, “Blue check coming back for free on the house.”

“Jensen Huang's X account just lost its blue checkmark and NVIDIA affiliate badge,” an X user wrote. The individual shared two pictures showing Huang’s profile before and after his resignation.

Days after stepping down as Nvidia CEO , Jensen Huang’s official X profile lost both its blue verification checkmark and its Nvidia corporate affiliate badge, a change that also coincided with his bio being updated to "Founder of NVIDIA". After users spotted the missing badges online, X owner Elon Musk stepped in to offer a free restoration of the checkmark that indicates an active X Premium subscription.

When did Jensen Huang join X? The former Nvidia CEO joined the platform on July 24. “For my first post, I’m sharing a letter @NVIDIA signed on why open models matter. AI will transform every industry, power every company, and be built by every country,” he wrote as part of his first-ever post on X.

The scandal behind Jensen Huang’s exit Jensen Huang, who dreamed up Nvidia in a Denny's booth, a restaurant chain where he once worked as a dishwasher and waiter, sat at the company’s helm for 33 years before abruptly resigning from his position amid allegations of extramarital affairs - one of which he admitted to having.

Huang found himself in the middle of controversy after his affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed International who is also suspected of being a Chinese spy by US officials, came to light. Soon after, he admitted to having an affair with her in a note to his employees.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology,” he wrote, adding, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.” Huang is married to Lori, whom he met in college. The couple have been married for decades and have two children, both of whom work at Nvidia.

In his note, he further wrote, “Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.”

Also Read: Nvidia employees praise Jensen Huang amid affairs row: 'Jensen built far more than NVIDIA'

Amid the allegations of affairs, NVIDIA's Board of Directors initiated an independent investigation against Huang. However, he resigned from the company before it was concluded.

Since leaving the company he built, there has been significant pressure from Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, and US President Donald Trump, to reinstate him as Nvidia's CEO. Some employees at the company have also been lobbying for him on social media. However, the company is not considering his return.