Nvidia employees praise Jensen Huang amid affairs row: 'Jensen built far more than NVIDIA'

Nvidia employees recently took to social media to praise former CEO Jensen Huang, recalling his leadership, professional guidance and personal kindness, days after he resigned from the company. Huang stepped down as president, CEO and board member following revelations that he had multiple extramarital affairs, one of which involved a woman accused of spying for China. The company’s board appointed CFO Colette Kress as interim chief executive while it searches for a permanent successor. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia's president, CEO and board member on Thursday. (AFP)

Amid the developments, Vartika Singh, who has worked at Nvidia for nearly eight years and lists herself as Lead, Strategic AI on LinkedIn, shared an emotional account of her experience working with Huang. She said she wanted to highlight a side of the former CEO that she hoped would not get lost amid the controversy.

“I wrote this from the heart, about someone I had the privilege of working closely with for years. No agenda. Just a side of Jensen I hope doesn’t get lost in the noise,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

Singh recalled how Huang supported researchers, founders and startups when they were struggling to survive or trying to turn ideas into reality. She said he often recognised possibilities that others could not yet see and committed his time, attention and Nvidia’s resources to helping them succeed. “I have worked at NVIDIA for nearly eight years. I have never worked for anyone quite like Jensen Huang, and I doubt I ever will,” Singh wrote.

“Much has been written about his extraordinary vision and the company he built. But there is another side to Jensen that I have had the privilege of witnessing. And I am only speaking to what I have personally witnessed,” she continued.

“I have watched him stand behind researchers, founders, and startups when few others would. Companies struggling to survive, ideas that seemed too early, people whose ambitions exceeded their resources. He saw possibilities most of us could not yet comprehend. And he committed his time, attention, and NVIDIA’s resources to helping them succeed. Some of these companies might not exist today without him,” she added.