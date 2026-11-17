“Jensens don’t grow on trees,” Zilis wrote in an X post. She added, “I don’t think most people have a good theory of mind on how unique and rare a person like Jensen is. Comparable replacements simply do not exist.”

Days after Jensen Huang abruptly resigned as Nvidia CEO following revelations of an extramarital affair, Elon Musk’s former partner Shivon Zilis praised the chipmaking pioneer as irreplaceable, saying most people fail to grasp how "unique and rare" he is. The post adds to mounting pressure from Silicon Valley leaders and US President Donald Trump to restore Huang to the helm, even as reports indicate Nvidia’s board is against bringing him back.

Zilis’s remarks echo those of Musk himself, who has repeatedly rallied behind the Nvidia co-founder since the controversy broke. Even before Huang’s abrupt resignation, Musk backed a post by Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire describing Huang as "irreplaceable for America's AI leadership," replying simply, "I agree."

When financial blog ZeroHedge subsequently suggested on X that Musk hire Huang, the Tesla and SpaceX chief responded, "That would be an honor."

Jensen Huang resigned as CEO, president, and board member of Nvidia on November 12, 2026, following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, most notably one with a suspected Chinese spy that raised major US national security concerns. The former Nvidia CEO admitted to the extramarital affair with the suspected spy, Alice Huang, in a note to his employees.

Jensen Huang’s sudden exit after 33 years at the helm has triggered major repercussions for Nvidia. After the company issued a statement announcing that Jensen Huang had resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the Board, effective immediately, the chipmaker's shares tumbled.

Also Read: Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

Nvidia shares declined 4.34% after the co-founder announced he would immediately step down as CEO, CNBC reported. The stock mostly hovered under $4 trillion in market cap.