Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

However, according to an anonymous source cited by CNBC, Nvidia’s board is focused on the investigation into Huang and is not holding discussions about reinstating him.

An online petition calling for Huang’s reinstatement has attracted 180,000 signatures, with Elon Musk , Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan and Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney among those supporting the effort.

Despite President Donald Trump voicing support for Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO and a growing number of Silicon Valley leaders signing a petition calling for his reinstatement, the company’s board “is not considering bringing” him back, CNBC reported Monday.

Who is calling for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia?

Who is calling for Jensen Huang to return to Nvidia?

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump expressed support for Jensen Huang’s potential return as Nvidia CEO on Monday, adding to the growing calls for his reinstatement.

Speaking to reporters as he left the White House for a trip to the Philippines and China, Trump said he believed Huang had "learned a big lesson.”

"I would certainly not mind seeing that," Trump said when asked about Huang’s possible return to Nvidia. "He could return. There's a big group of people that would like him to return, he added.

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Huang reportedly discussed comeback possibility The Financial Times reported over the weekend that Huang had spoken with allies about the possibility of returning to Nvidia. Meanwhile, Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management urged the company’s board in a social media post late last week to carefully evaluate its next leadership moves.

They highlighted Huang’s long track record of success at the helm of Nvidia and the unanswered questions surrounding his departure, emphasizing that the company should take its time and proceed with caution before making any leadership decisions.

However, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner told CNBC on Monday that the ousted Nvidia CEO had not discussed a potential comeback with him.

Nvidia probes allegations involving former CEO Jensen Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO last week after leading the company he founded for 33 years. His departure followed his admission of an affair, while media reports also alleged relationships with Alice Huang, who worked for one of Nvidia’s customers and was accused of having links to Chinese intelligence, as well as with other Nvidia employees.

Nvidia has brought in the law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate Huang’s conduct and determine whether it posed any risks to national security or exposed confidential company information.

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The board has appointed Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York who is now with the firm, “to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” according to a statement released last week.