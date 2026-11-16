‘That’s how it happened’: Elon Musk reveals he recruited SpaceX’s first engineers by telling them ‘we’re probably going to die’

Elon Musk recently reacted to a resurfaced video of himself recalling how he recruited SpaceX’s first engineers by warning them that “we’re probably going to die”. Responding to an X post sharing the clip, the billionaire wrote, “That’s how it happened”. SpaceX has completed 716 missions to date, as per the official site. (REUTERS)

In the video, Musk is heard explaining how he was upfront with potential recruits about the risks of joining SpaceX, which he founded in 2002. Speaking at Y Combinator’s inaugural AI Startup School in San Francisco in 2025, he said he had expected the company to fail when he started it.

“So SpaceX, I started that in mid-2002 expecting to fail. Probably 90% chance of failing. And even when recruiting people, I didn’t try to make out that it would work. I said, we’re probably going to die, but there’s a small chance we might not die, and this is the only way to get people to Mars and advance the state of the art,” Musk said.

He also revealed that he eventually took on the role of chief engineer of the rocket because he could not find experienced engineers willing to join the company.

“And then I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket, not because I wanted to, but because I couldn’t hire anyone who was good. None of the good chief engineers would join, because they’re like, this is too risky, you’re going to die. And so I ended up being chief engineer of the rocket,” he added.