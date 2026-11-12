Elon Musk says it ‘would be an honour’ to hire Jensen Huang amid reports on Nvidia’s plans to oust CEO

An X user posted, “Elon please hire Jensen.” Musk was quick to respond as he added, “That would be an honor.”

Musk weighed in on X in response to a post suggesting he hire the Nvidia co-founder should he be forced out. The remark comes as Nvidia faces growing governance pressure, with The Wall Street Journal reporting that the board is planning to remove Huang from the leadership over his personal relationships, including his affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said it "would be an honor" to hire Jensen Huang after reports surfaced that Nvidia's board of directors is preparing to remove its longtime chief executive.

This is not the first time Musk has publicly extended his support for Huang amid the affair controversy. After the CEO admitted to his affair with Alice Huang, Musk responded by agreeing to a post by Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire supporting the Nvidia co-founder.

According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Nvidia board is preparing to meet to decide Huang's future at the company.

Jensen Huang’s apology NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang sent an apology email to employees on November 8, admitting to an affair.

“I owe my family and all of you an apology. I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

He said that he let his family down and “damaged the life” he built with them. He also claimed he was taking full responsibility for what he did and said he was ready to accept criticism.

Also Read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth stands at $155 billion as the 10th richest person in the world

Addressing his wife, Lori, and his family, the tech leader continued, “To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.”

He also shared a few lines for his colleagues at Nvidia. “To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.”

While he has acknowledged his affair with Alice Huang, the CEO has yet to address rumours of a separate alleged relationship with Kimberly Powell, an 18-year Nvidia veteran who reported directly to him.