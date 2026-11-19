Barbra Streisand's 24-acre Malibu property was more than just her house. By the time Streisand donated the land to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in November 1993, she wanted to use it for conservation. The Ramirez Canyon land, worth $15 million, included five structures. Officials planned to use the property as an environmental research facility and a retreat for researchers in conservation and natural resource management. This was later outlined in the California Coastal Commission’s 2010 Staff Report and Recommendation Regarding City of Malibu Local Coastal Program Amendment No. MAL-MAJ-2-09-A. Barbra Streisand donated her 24-acre Ramirez Canyon estate to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in 1993, intending it to become a conservation research and retreat center. (REUTERS)

Streisand had owned the property since the 1960s, according to the Los Angeles Times. After the property had been on the market for several years, she decided to donate it rather than continue trying to sell it. This act provided the conservancy with a substantial property in the Santa Monica Mountains, and the future of the estate became part of the broader conservation strategy in the area.

Malibu estate to be used as research retreat The Coastal Commission's report refers to the Memorandum of Understanding between Streisand and the conservancy. The estate was defined as a retreat and research facility for advanced academic and applied research on conservation and natural ecosystem management. The idea was to assemble scientists to study environmental issues and create solutions for natural resource management.

A November 18, 1993, report in The Los Angeles Times described the property as having five structures with about 17,000 square feet of space inside. These structures were built around a large quadrangle surrounded by trees. According to Joseph T. Edmiston, who at the time was the executive director of the conservancy, the complex would be used to build a Streisand Center for Conservancy Studies and a scholars-in-residence program. In addition, there were some plans to open up part of the area to the general public and connect the property to the Santa Monica Mountains trail system.

A day earlier, a United Press International report published on November 17, 1993, said the conservancy expected to take control on December 1. The proposed research facility was to be designed under Streisand's direction. The report also noted that she had been contemplating donating to environmental research and chose the conservancy after reviewing local environmental organizations. Her involvement, therefore, was part of the proposed research initiative from the outset, although she had previously attempted to sell the estate.