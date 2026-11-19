Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed in 8 districts tomorrow, November 20, due to Cyclone Akvan. The closure covers all government and private schools, colleges and also Anganwadi centres. Odisha schools, colleges and other educational institutions to remain closed in 8 districts tomorrow due to Cyclone Akvan (File Photo/ANI)

According to OdishaTV report, the administration has closed the schools and other educational institutions in six districts — Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal from November 19 to 21. The educational institutes and schools in Khordha and Malkangiri will remain closed in November 19 and 20.

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The state government has also postponed the SSB recruitment exam for Junior Assistant and Junior Clerk scheduled to be held on November 21 and 23. The revised dates will be notified in due course.

The districts mostly affected are Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Khordha.

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The state government has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students and minimise risks as the cyclone approaches. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha by noon on November 20, with wind speeds of 90-100 km/h.

Ganjam, Kendrapara, Kandhamal and Gajapati are expected to be in the red zone from November 19 onwards. Koraput, Rayagada, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj are likely to fall under the orange zone, while Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal and Keonjhar are expected to be in the yellow zone.

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The government has also cancelled leave for all government employees till November 22 to prepare for the cyclone. Those officials and employees who were on leave have also been directed to resume duty.

Till now, nearly 50k people have been evacuated. The government has opened 448 of its 3,000 cyclone shelters and allocated ₹20 crore for relief and rescue work across 15 districts.