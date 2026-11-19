The State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Junior Associate preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check Phase 1 marks here (Bloomberg)

The preliminary exam was held in September 2026. The online prelims exam consisted of objective tests for 100 marks. The exam duration was 1 hour, consisting of 3 sections: English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

98% Is Not a Failure: Rethinking success, ambition and mental wellbeing

Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be shortlisted for the Main Exam from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026 link available on the careers page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your marks will be displayed. Check the marks and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Those who will pass the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. The main exam will comprise of 190 questions of 200 marks. The question paper will comprise 50 questions on General/ Financial Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and 40 questions on General English. The exam duration is 2 hours 40 minutes. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the marks assigned to a question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Trained apprentices of SBI are given weightage in the Main Examination by awarding 2.5% of the maximum marks (i.e. 5 marks out of 200 marks) as bonus marks. The bonus marks will be added to the aggregate score of the candidate to arrive at the final aggregate score.

South Korea to disable public Wi-Fi around exam halls on Thursday: science ministry

This recruitment drive will fill up 7680 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.