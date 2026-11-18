Every family has a cousin who scored 98 percent and spent the evening in mourning, because the other two per cent had clearly been stolen by the examiner. Meanwhile, elsewhere, a student fails a test, eats a samosa, and registers for the retest before the chai goes cold. Guess who sleeps better. 98% Is Not a Failure: Rethinking success, ambition and mental wellbeing

Success, it seems, has been measured with a faulty ruler. This World Mental Health Day, let us fetch a better one.

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Ambition is not the villain Ambition gets terrible press. It is blamed for stress, sleepless nights and the colleague who replies to emails at 2 a.m. But strip away the caricature and ambition is simply a reason to get out of bed on a Monday. Psychologist C.R. Snyder’s ‘hope theory’ says hope has three ingredients: a goal, a route to it, and the belief that you can travel that route. Ambition supplies the first. Without it, life becomes a very long wait for the weekend.

Ambition, then, is not the enemy of wellbeing; it is the engine. The trouble begins only when the engine has no fuel gauge and, apparently, no brakes. Setbacks are an inevitable part of that journey, giving children the opportunity to pause, learn from what went wrong and try again.

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“Haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hain.” Bollywood said it first, and psychology has been nodding along ever since. Psychologist Angela Duckworth’s Grit argues that perseverance towards long-term goals often beats raw talent. Carol Dweck’s Mindset finds that people who believe abilities can grow recover from failure better than those who think talent is a one-time offer, non-refundable.

Resilience is not never falling. It is about bouncing back. Nobody has ever seen a rubber ball sulk about hitting the floor or blame it for its fall. And consistency, resilience’s unglamorous cousin, does the real work: it never trends, it simply shows up.

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Do we talk to our children about failure? While I was training for a swimming match as a little girl, I remember a small note on my maroon fridge which said, “tried, flopped, tried again”. Me and my dad used to mark my timings on that sheet. It never made me ashamed of trying. Hence, here is me, trying, for the first time to write for a newspaper!

In a well-known study, Claudia Mueller and Carol Dweck found that children praised for being clever chose easier puzzles afterwards, while those praised for effort asked for tougher ones. Applaud only trophies and children learn that failure is something to hide, like a bad haircut.

Try asking at dinner: “What did you fail at today?” And answer first. A parent who flops out loud raises a child who fears flopping less.

Dream big, schedule small Nobody scores a century in one shot. It is built one single at a time, with the odd boundary at times. The long-term goal is the three-figure number on the scoreboard: it gives the innings its purpose, but staring at it alone is how batsmen get run out on 43. Keep the big dream in sight, then break it into goals small enough to finish before dinner. That is where the score actually moves.

Think of goals across three timeframes. For today, it might be one chapter, one walk or simply getting to bed on time. Over the year, it could be an exam, a skill or a habit worth building. And then there is the long-term, bigger, slightly terrifying dream that sits further ahead. Each has its place. The key is not to achieve it all at once, but to keep showing up for the smaller goals that steadily carries us towards the bigger one.

Writing about success and how can we forget James Clear's Atomic Habits which brings good news from mathematics: improve by 1 per cent daily and in a year you are about 37 times better. Do not try to calculate your life in a spreadsheet. The point is that small, steady, kind steps beat heroic sprints that end in burnout. Progress may feel slow at first, but over time, those small improvements begin to add up.

Failure Is Not the Whole Story Before declaring total defeat, audit what you actually won. Failure is an event, not an identity

Missed an interview? But you now have more courage, more practice and a story to tell. Passed over for a promotion? You now have a clearer sense of what you actually want, and feedback you would not have received otherwise. Bombed a test? At least now you know exactly what you need to revise. The result may not be what you hoped for, but there is often more to take away from the experience than the setback itself.

Viktor Frankl wrote Man's Search for Meaning from the depths of human suffering and argued that meaning can be found even in pain. Our setbacks may be smaller, but they too hold a lesson worth finding.

So chase big. Rest often. Be gentle with the scoreboard. Ambition and wellbeing are not rivals; they are travel companions on the route to success. And if the heaviness does not lift, speak to someone. Asking for help is not weakness. It is the wisdom to know when you do not have to carry everything alone.

(This article is written by Geetika Gulati: Head of Department- Wellbeing & Counselling, Shiv Nadar School, Noida)