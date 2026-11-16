CAT 2026: Why smart question selection could matter more than solving more questions?

CAT 26 is scheduled for November 29, Sunday. With twenty days to go, it is a crucial time to focus on a feasible test taking strategy. This exam requires you to optimize your resources and take calculated risks to perform well. Selecting the right questions at the right time will maximize your score. You need to learn when and where to take risks and when and where to avoid them. Your ability to handle pressure matters more than anything else. Education News

Writing mocks periodically and experimenting in them will help you assess your preparation. You should continually check your performance parameters. Apart from taking full-length mock tests, you should also take online sectional tests to target areas of weakness or improve your understanding of specific concepts.

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It is natural for you to be slightly anxious at this juncture of your preparation. However, only by remaining patient can you perform well. Here are some tips that will help you in preparation and during the exam.

Prioritise your strengths It's obvious that you will face lots of highs and lows in the next twenty days. But how you weather the storm is up to you. Make a list of topics based on previous paper analysis. Prioritise them based on your preparedness and allocate revision time for each area separately, allocating the maximum time to the most important topics. A disciplined approach is the key to success.

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Revise Important Concepts and Formulae of Quants Students fear the quants most.

There is a misconception that the CAT is a mathematics-heavy paper and students find it very difficult to score well in the exam. However, what students don't realize is that more than 1/3rd, i.e. 8-9 questions, are based on simple, foundational topics like equations, ratios, time and work, time and distance, percentages, simple and compound interests, profit and loss, averages, progressions etc.

Time-bound practice will help you understand which concepts you require to revisit. Prepare a compendium of formulas topic-wise in an organized manner. Spend time getting the foundational mathematical concepts in place before tackling exam-level questions. However, learning basic mathematical skills is just one dimension of the QA section. The ability to apply what you know, observation skill, decision-making, adaptability/flexibility and finally, the ability to comprehend the questions are equally important. All these can be achieved if you prepare well in advance and hone your test-taking strategy. Remain calm and focus on your strengths. A sound mind will help you stay focused until you have completed the examination.

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Test yourself and do not panic while writing mocks Take the mocks as actual CAT- exams and free yourself of any other mental block. This paves the way for relieving pressure and performing to the best of your ability in the actual exam. Be flexible in your approach to tackling the paper instead of having a pre-decided strategy. Act according to the paper's composition and difficulty.

Mocks are your guiding light Managing time during the exam is also extremely critical. Selecting the right question sets to solve requires skill and intelligence. That judgement regarding which questions to attempt and which to skip comes after solving many mock tests. And this judgement will vary from person to person because not all of us are comfortable with all topics or question types.

It is better to leave a question unanswered rather than giving the wrong answer. Avoiding negative marking is crucial. Your sense of judgment is important for obtaining a higher percentile. Read all the questions, identify the ones you can attempt and attempt only the ones you are sure of answering correctly. Accuracy is of utmost importance. It saves your time.

Question selection is the key If you feel a question is difficult and requires a lot of time, then do not waste your time and energy trying to solve it. Move on to the next questions. You can attempt to solve a difficult question after you are done with all the easy questions. Any mistake in time allocation will take you away from your goal. Divide and spend your time judiciously.

Start with known and easy questions Please go through the instructions first and then start answering the questions. Find easy questions/sets in each section that you are confident about and try answering them first. It will help you gain confidence and save crucial time required to answer the difficult questions. For passages, in logical reasoning and data interpretation the questions are already in sets, thereby making your job easier. Also, make sure you read every question in the paper.

On a final note One can stay accountable to oneself by maintaining trackers of varied kinds. A progress tracker can be formulated to keep a tab on oneself regarding study patterns and schedules. Procrastination never helps, one has to be on his/her toes when it comes to preparing for these aptitude tests. Time wasters can be blocked intelligently if one is determined to do so. Every millisecond is critical. One has to focus and prioritise tasks when a test or challenge is around the corner. One must focus on and prioritize tasks when a test or challenge is around the corner. CAT is an exam with relative scoring and remember that a difficult paper will be difficult for everyone. The key to success is to have a good presence of mind. Believe in your dream, work hard for it and nothing will be able to stop you from succeeding. Once you get an interview call, you have as good a chance as anyone else to be selected in your dream IIM!

(This article is written by Supratim Chakraborty, Sr Faculty at T.I.M.E. (Triumphant Institute of Management Education)