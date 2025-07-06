ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: CA Inter, Final and Foundation results today at icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is set to announce the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation, Intermediate and Final May exam today, July 6. After the official announcement, candidates can check the ICAI CA results for the May examinations on the official website, icai.nic.in....Read More
Candidates will need to use their registration numbers and roll numbers to check the results.
ICAI scheduled the CA Inter group 1 exam from May 3, 5 and 7 and the group 2 exam was scheduled for May 9, 11 and 14. The CA Final group 1 exam was scheduled for May 2, 4, 6 and for group 2, the exam was scheduled for May 8 10 and 13.
However, exams scheduled for May 9-14 were postponed amid India-Pakistan tensions.
The ICAI CA Foundation exam was held on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025.
ICAI CA May result 2025: How to check results
Open the official website, icai.nic.in.
On the home page, CA Final, Intermediate or Foundation May 2025 exam result links will be displayed. Click on the one for your exam.
Enter your login credentials and submit.
Check your result.
Download the result page.
Along with the results, the institute is also expected to announce the names and marks of the top three rank holders. Check live updates on ICAI results below.
- Registration number
- Roll number.
ICAI CA Result 2025 Live Updates: The ICAI conducted the CA Foundation exam on May 15, 17, 19 and 21, 2025. The results will be declared today, July 6.
