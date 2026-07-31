TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026 declared at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link to check here
TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026 has been declared. The direct link to check the results is given here.
The Directorate of General Education, Tamil Nadu, has announced the TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Higher Secondary supplementary examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
The Board has also released the first-year supplementary examination results.
The examination was held from June 26 to 16 July 2026. A total of 60,527 candidates have written this examination.
Direct link to check TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026
TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026: How to check
To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in.
2. Click on TN 12th Supply Exam Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Candidates who wish to apply for a copy of the answer sheet for the June / July 2026 Higher Secondary Examination should visit the office of the Assistant Director of Government Examinations of the concerned district on August 4 and 5, 2026 from 11 am to 5 pm and register by paying a fee of Rs. 275/- in cash for each subject.
Candidates can register by visiting the office of the Principal Educational Officer only in the districts of Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Iranipet, Mayiladuthurai and Chengalpattu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DGE TN.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More