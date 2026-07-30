DU UG Admission 2026: Mid entry round schedule released, registration begins on August 3

The University of Delhi has released the DU UG Admission 2026 mid-entry round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the admission round can check the schedule on the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in. Delhi University (File Photo)

As per the official schedule, candidates can apply for the mid-entry round from August 3 to August 5, 2026. The correction window will also open during the same time. The allocation of Round 1 of performance-based programs will be done on August 6, 2026.

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Candidates who failed to apply to CSAS (UG)-2026 Phase-I can do so by paying a MidEntry additional fee of ₹1000.00 (non-refundable). Candidates who could not complete Phase-II and are desirous of participating will also be able to give their preferences in mid-entry.

Mid-Entry will not be allowed for ECA, Sports, CW, Ward Supernumerary Quotas; Performance-Based Programmes (i.e., B.A.(H) Music, B.Sc. (PE, HE & S)) and Practical-based Programme (i.e., BFA).

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Candidates who were rejected in Round-I/II due to incorrect subject-mapping/ non-fulfilment of Program-Specific eligibility/ Invalid documents will be able to correct their subject-mapping and edit their preferences.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept it from August 6 to August 11, 2026. The colleges can verify and approve the online applications from August 6 to August 12, 2026. The last date for online payment of the fee by the candidate will be August 13, 2026.

The CSAS round 3 seat allotment result will be out on August 8, 2026.

To safeguard the academic interests of the candidates who have appeared in the Class XII Compartment Examination of CBSE, 2026, are advised to apply in the Mid-Entry window and complete Phase-I of registration.

DU UG Admission 2026: How to apply To apply for mid-entry, eligible candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Delhi University at du.ac.in.

2. Click on the application link and enter the registration details.

3. Once done, click on submit.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application form.

5. Make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of Delhi University.