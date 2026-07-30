The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC will begin the NEET UG Counselling 2026 soon. The Committee under the Union Health Ministry has introduced new rules to be followed during this counselling session. NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC to begin registration soon, introduces new rules on resignation, seat upgradation

The new rules are set for improvements in the NEET-UG 2026 counselling process in an effort to make the admission process "more transparent and student-friendly" The letter addressed to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries (Health/Medical Education) of states and Union territories , Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Vinod Kotwal said NEET-UG 2026 counselling is set to commence shortly and outlined the changes introduced by the MCC.

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The new rules have dropped the mandatory physical reporting for candidates opting for seat upgradation, allowed online resignation in allotted seats, and NRI candidates can upload documents online on the counselling portal.

The letter reads, "I wish to draw your attention to the fact that NEET-UG 2026 counselling is to commence shortly. In this context, important systemic improvements have been undertaken by the MCC, Directorate General of Health Services in the online counselling software and counselling process for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Medical Admissions from the current academic session to make the counselling process more transparent and student friendly", reported PTI.

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According to new rules, candidates who have been allotted seats and opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds will no longer have to physically report to their allotted colleges solely to complete admission formalities. They can do it online via the official portal.

The other change introduced is that candidates who wish to resign from their allotted seat can do so through the MCC portal. The candidates will not have to submit the resignation at the allotted institution.

The letter further said candidates seeking NRI reservation in deemed universities "will be able to upload their documents online on the counselling portal".

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Apart from this, the Committee will organise orientation and capacity-building programmes for all concerned stakeholders, including medical institutions, for smooth implementation of the changes.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission has increased the number of MBBS seats this year. The number of seats has increased from 127028 approved in the previous session to 136939. The seat matrix released by NMC includes the approvals granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) for the establishment of new Medical (MBBS) Colleges as well as the increase in intake capacity of existing Medical (MBBS) Colleges.