AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip released at afcat.edcil.co.in, direct link to download
AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip has been released. The direct link to download the exam city slip is given here.
The Indian Air Force has released the AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip. Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the provisional key through the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.
The official website reads, "ATTENTION DEAR AFCAT 02/2026 ASPIRANTS ! EXAM CITY INTIMATION HAS BEEN SENT TO CANDIDATES ON THEIR REGISTERED EMAIL ID AND MOBILE NUMBER. CANDIDATES ARE ADVISED TO CHECK THE SAME AND MAKE NECESSARY TRAVEL ARRANGEMENTS ACCORDINGLY. (THIS IS NOT THE ADMIT CARD; ADMIT CARDS WILL BE ISSUED SEPARATELY)."
Direct link to download AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip
AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip: How to download
All those candidates who want to download the exam city slip can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of IAF AFCAT at afcat.edcil.co.in.
2. Click on AFCAT 2026 city intimation slip link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.
5. Check the city intimation slip and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The AFCAT admit card will be issued nine days prior to the date of the examination. The e-Admit Card will be sent to the registered email IDs and can also be downloaded from the website. No Admit Card will be sent by
post. To download the e-Admit Card, a candidate should have his/ her Username and Password. The candidate will be solely responsible for downloading his/ her e-Admit Card.
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If the candidate is not able to download admit card from the mentioned website or if there is any error/ discrepancy/ anomaly in the e-admit card, he/ she must inquire from AFCAT Query Cell immediately. (Phone Nos. 91-9513252077). E-Mail queries may be addressed to afcathelpdesk@edcil.co.in No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination unless he/ she holds a printout of the downloaded e-Admit Card for the examination
The AFCAT written examination is scheduled for August 8, 2026, at multiple examination centres across the country. The AFCAT examination will be conducted online and will consist of 100 objective-type questions, carrying a total of 300 marks. Questions will be asked from General Awareness, Verbal Ability in English, Numerical Ability, Reasoning, and Military Aptitude. Three marks will be awarded for every correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response.
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Through AFCAT 02/2026, vacancies have been announced for Flying Branch, Ground Duty Technical, Ground Duty Non-Technical, NCC Special Entry, and GATE Score Entry. Both men and women candidates are being considered for various Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) positions. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AFCAT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More