From IT to Mushroom Farming: BTech graduate's career switch brings ₹10 lakh+ monthly income

For many engineering graduates, a B.Tech degree is seen as a pathway to a stable career in the public or private sector. But many take a different route, as Odisha's Vikramdev Mahapatra did. Vikramdev Mahapatra , founder of Ganga Bhumi Mushrooms (LinkedIn )

Vikramdev, a B.Tech engineer, left his corporate career to spend 14 years working in the IT sector, to build a business in mushroom farming in Nabarangpur. His venture, Ganga Bhumi Mushroom, has reportedly grown into a commercial mushroom production and processing unit generating more than ₹10 lakh a month after expenses.

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In 2012, Vikramdev completed his B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha. Soon after his graduation, he began his career in the IT industry. Over the next 14 years, he worked with companies including Discover Solutions, Mindtree, Cerol Technologies and LTIMindtree.

Over the past 14 years, he has built a successful corporate career and has handled various responsibilities across these organisations.

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But after some time, something shifted in him, and he decided to quit his IT job and return to his hometown in Nabarangpur. He started exploring agriculture and agribusiness. He established Ganga Bhumi Mushrooms as a commercial mushroom production and processing unit.

The shift marked a major change in his professional journey — from working in the technology sector to building an agriculture-based enterprise in a rural part of Odisha.

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According to various media reports and information provided by the company, Vikramdev's unit has a production capacity of around 500-600 kg of mushrooms per day. This translates to approximately 15-18 tonnes of production per month. These mushrooms are then carried to big markets across the state, including Behrampur and Bhubaneswar.

After all expenses are covered, the unit reportedly earns more than ₹10 lakh per month.

Vikramdev not only built a successful career for himself but also provided opportunities to others. At present, his unit has 24 staff, including 18 women and 6 men.

His journey demonstrates how entrepreneurship and modern agriculture can create employment opportunities outside major cities across India. By identifying local opportunities and understanding market demand, those with an eye for it can build businesses in their own regions rather than necessarily moving to metropolitan cities for jobs.