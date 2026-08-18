From IT to Mushroom Farming: BTech graduate's career switch brings ₹10 lakh+ monthly income
Vikramdev, a B.Tech engineer, left his corporate career to spend 14 years working in the IT sector, to build a business in mushroom farming in Nabarangpur.
For many engineering graduates, a B.Tech degree is seen as a pathway to a stable career in the public or private sector. But many take a different route, as Odisha's Vikramdev Mahapatra did.
Vikramdev, a B.Tech engineer, left his corporate career to spend 14 years working in the IT sector, to build a business in mushroom farming in Nabarangpur. His venture, Ganga Bhumi Mushroom, has reportedly grown into a commercial mushroom production and processing unit generating more than ₹10 lakh a month after expenses.
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In 2012, Vikramdev completed his B.Tech. in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Odisha. Soon after his graduation, he began his career in the IT industry. Over the next 14 years, he worked with companies including Discover Solutions, Mindtree, Cerol Technologies and LTIMindtree.
Over the past 14 years, he has built a successful corporate career and has handled various responsibilities across these organisations.
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But after some time, something shifted in him, and he decided to quit his IT job and return to his hometown in Nabarangpur. He started exploring agriculture and agribusiness. He established Ganga Bhumi Mushrooms as a commercial mushroom production and processing unit.
The shift marked a major change in his professional journey — from working in the technology sector to building an agriculture-based enterprise in a rural part of Odisha.
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According to various media reports and information provided by the company, Vikramdev's unit has a production capacity of around 500-600 kg of mushrooms per day. This translates to approximately 15-18 tonnes of production per month. These mushrooms are then carried to big markets across the state, including Behrampur and Bhubaneswar.
After all expenses are covered, the unit reportedly earns more than ₹10 lakh per month.
Vikramdev not only built a successful career for himself but also provided opportunities to others. At present, his unit has 24 staff, including 18 women and 6 men.
His journey demonstrates how entrepreneurship and modern agriculture can create employment opportunities outside major cities across India. By identifying local opportunities and understanding market demand, those with an eye for it can build businesses in their own regions rather than necessarily moving to metropolitan cities for jobs.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More