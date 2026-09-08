The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 choice locking facility today, September 8, 2026. Candidates who have applied for Round 2 counselling can find the direct link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 choice locking facility begins today at mcc.nic.in, steps here

The choice locking facility will begin at 4 pm today and will end at 10 am tomorrow. The choice filling facility for Round 2 will also close tomorrow at 10 am.

IIT Madras begins registration for School Connect program, classes 9 to 12 can apply

The Round 2 seat allotment process will be held from September 9 to September 10, 2026 and seat allotment result will be announced on September 11, 2026.

The candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the allotted colleges from September 12 to September 18, 2026 and the verification of joined candidates data by institutes will be done on September 19, 2026.

AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to fill choices and lock it To fill and lock the choices for Round 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 choice locking facility link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and fill your choices. Once done, you can lock them by clicking on the lock option. Download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For round 2, MCC has added 30 more seats and candidates are able to exercise choice filling for these newly added seats. A total of 15 seats are added in Bagalkote Medical College and Research Institute Office, Bagalkote, 7 seats in Government Medical Colege Chapra (Saran) and 8 seats in Shri Ram Janki Medical College and Hospital Samastipur.

AAFT's BA/MA in PR and event management prepare students for careers in communications and events

The Committee has also prepared the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Video Tutorial for candidates to watch before starting the registration process. The tutorial provides step-by-step guidance on the registration procedure, choice filling, document requirements, and other important aspects of the counselling process.

In case of any doubts, technical issues, or counselling-related queries, candidates may contact the 24×7 toll-free helpline for immediate assistance or send their queries via email to mcc2026@gov.in. Candidates should provide their application details while seeking support to facilitate prompt resolution of their queries. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.