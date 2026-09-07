IIT Madras begins registration for School Connect program, classes 9 to 12 can apply
The last date to apply for the program is September 30, 2026. The courses will commence on October 5, 2026.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has started the registration process for the October 2026 cohort of its ‘School Connect’ program. Students from class 9 to 12 can apply for the program through the official website of IIT Madras at code.iitm.ac.in.
The last date to apply for the program is September 30, 2026. The courses will commence on October 5, 2026.
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According to a press statement issued by the Institute, this initiative exposes school students to various academic disciplines and is intended to help them make informed choices about their future education and careers. The courses are offered in English and also in Hindi.
The faculty of IIT Madras and other leading institutions have developed the courses. Each course is an eight-week online learning experience, combining pre-recorded lectures, live sessions, assignments and computer-based assessments. Students who complete the prescribed requirements receive an official e-certificate from IIT Madras CODE.
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Highlighting the need for such initiatives, Prof. Andrew Thangaraj, Chair, Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), IIT Madras, said, “School Connect was built to give students an opportunity to explore, experience and understand different fields before making important academic choices. We are particularly excited to open the program to Class IX students this year, because earlier exposure gives students more time to discover their interests and make informed decisions. Our ambition now is to take this opportunity to students in 25,000 schools across the country.”
The Institute states that these introductory courses will help children studying in Class 9 and 10 decide which group to take, and for those in Class 11 and 12, exposure to various fields will help them choose the right degree pathways.
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This program offers 17 future-focused disciplines through courses designed and delivered by faculty from IIT Madras and other prominent institutes. They span areas such as Data Science and AI, Aerospace, Cybersecurity, Electronic Systems, Chemical Engineering, Molecular Engineering, Architecture and Design, Product Design, Law, Economics and Finance, Humanities, Ecology, Digital Humanities, Game Technology, Mathematics and Computing, and Engineering Biological Systems.
Students and teachers from top-performing schools will also be invited to the IIT Madras campus for a felicitation ceremony and an interaction with faculty and members of the Institute, read the press statement.
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