Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee has started the registration process for AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for Round 1 counselling is September 13, 2026. The choice filling will begin on September 9 and will end on September 13, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin from 2 pm and end at 11.55 pm on September 13, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 14 to September 15, 2026 and the seat allotment result will be announced on September 16, 2026. The reporting at the allotted institute will be done from September 17 to September 23, 2026. The verification of data will be done on September 24, 2026.

Those candidates who want to take admission in to All India Quota seats of BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/ BHMS under Govt. /Govt. Aided/ Central Universities (CU)/National Institutes (NI)/Deemed University (DU) and of B. Pharm (Ay) Seats under ITRA, Jamnagar for the A.Y. 2026-27 can follow the steps given below to apply.

Direct link to apply for AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1

AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register 1. Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on AACCC AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹1000/- for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL category, ₹500/- for SC/ST/PwBD category for AIQ govt college, aided college, central university/national institute and ₹5000/- for all categories for deemed university.

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The payment will be done through online mode- debit card/ credit card/ net banking/ UPI. No other mode of payment of fee will be accepted by the Committee.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AYUSH.