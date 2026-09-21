Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary attended a teachers' felicitation ceremony at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna on Sunday. "No two opinions on this": Bihar CM on pay scale promise for non-financed education teachers

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Choudhary announced that the Bihar government will implement a pay scale for non-financed (finance-free) education workers and teachers.

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Highlighting state initiatives in education, he mentioned that the government has disbursed ₹18,000 crore through the Student Credit Card scheme and emphasised the need to strengthen local educational infrastructure.

"I will definitely implement the pay scale we have announced. There are no two opinions on this. I will discuss it with everyone because there are many challenges. Our officer has started working on it. We have formed a committee, headed by the Chief Secretary. I was recently in Delhi. I see how much money is going out of Bihar. We send ₹18,000 crore rupees through student credit cards. The government pays this. Lakhs and crores of rupees of the common people of Bihar are going out of Bihar for education. We have to improve the infrastructure here. We received a report that most of the students in Kota were from Bihar, and not only the students but also the teachers were from Bihar. We said we had to bring everyone back and started arrangements to bring them back," said CM Choudhary.

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He further declared that 700 model schools have been established, currently catering to 3.5 lakh children, adding that nearly 1.42 lakh students are also being taught through the Vidyarthi Saathi app.

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"People said that such a system wouldn't be possible. I proudly say today, go and see our model schools. We started live classes. We're providing JEE and NEET preparation there. Our children will not go out, and we have made arrangements for how a poor child can study at home. You will be happy to know that 350,000 children are studying in model schools, and when 350,000 children need a teacher at 1 a.m., we are currently teaching 142,000 children through the Vidyarthi Saathi app," said CM Choudhary.