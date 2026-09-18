BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program: Third cohort registration opens at bits-pilani.ac.in, apply till September 30
BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program registration process for 3rd cohort has started. The last date to apply for the program is September 30.
BITS Pilani's K K Birla Goa Campus has started the registration process for the BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BITS Pilani at bits-pilani.ac.in.
The objective of the program is to provide strategic leadership to advance academic excellence in higher education, to empower education leaders to address leadership challenges effectively, to foster innovation and creativity in teaching, learning and research, to utilize academic leaders insights to address key issues in Indian higher education and to leverage technology to boost engagement, performance and institutional efficiency.
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The program is a 6 month flagship leadership development program aimed at building strong academic institutions for a Viksit Bharat, grounded in the belief that “one person can change the entire institution” if they are motivated, committed, and equipped with the right leadership skills. This program is offered under the ambit of the Centre for Leadership in Education and Academic Development (LEAD) program of BITS Pilani.
BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program: How to register
To apply for this program, interested candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bits-pilani.ac.in.
- Click on BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
- Once registration is done, fill the application form.
- Make the payment of fee and click on submit.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITS Pilani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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