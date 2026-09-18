BITS Pilani's K K Birla Goa Campus has started the registration process for the BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of BITS Pilani at bits-pilani.ac.in. BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program: Third cohort registration opens at bits-pilani.ac.in, apply till September 30

The objective of the program is to provide strategic leadership to advance academic excellence in higher education, to empower education leaders to address leadership challenges effectively, to foster innovation and creativity in teaching, learning and research, to utilize academic leaders insights to address key issues in Indian higher education and to leverage technology to boost engagement, performance and institutional efficiency.

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The program is a 6 month flagship leadership development program aimed at building strong academic institutions for a Viksit Bharat, grounded in the belief that “one person can change the entire institution” if they are motivated, committed, and equipped with the right leadership skills. This program is offered under the ambit of the Centre for Leadership in Education and Academic Development (LEAD) program of BITS Pilani.

BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program: How to register To apply for this program, interested candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of BITS Pilani at bits-pilani.ac.in. Click on BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of fee and click on submit. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BITS Pilani.

Official website here