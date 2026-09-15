The Medical Counselling Committee has released MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3, stray vacancy round. Candidates who want to check the counselling dates can find the schedule on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3, stray vacancy round schedule out at mcc.nic.in, check dates here

As per the counselling schedule, the registration process for Round 3 will begin on September 22 and will end on September 27, 2026. The choice filling process will begin on September 23 and will end on September 28, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin on September 27 at 7 pm and end at 12 noon of September 28, 2026.

Haryana NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 2 out at uhsrugcounselling.com, link here

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 28 to September 29, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 30, 2026.

Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from October 1 to October 9, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done on October 10, 2026.

The online stray vacancy round registration will begin on October 12 and will end on October 14, 2026. The choice filling will begin on October 12 and will end on October 15, 2026. The choice locking facility will open at 4 pm on October 14 and close at 10 am on October 15, 2026. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 15 to October 16, 2026. The result will be announced on October 17, 2026.

Dream of IIT Madras without JEE? Class 12 students can apply for non-campus BS degree programs

Candidates who have been allotted a seat can report to the colleges or institutes from October 19 to October 26, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to register for Round 3 Those candidates who have not applied for Round 1 and Round 2 can do it in Round 3.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

Counselling Schedule Here