‘I know that feeling’: Novak Djokovic empathises with Daniil Medvedev after Beijing disqualification, recalls his own US Open nightmare
Daniil Medvedev had hit the ball into the stands, where it struck a spectator in the face.
Novak Djokovic on Monday sympathised with Daniil Medvedev after the Russian was disqualified from his China Open semifinal match. Medvedev had hit the ball into the stands, where it struck a spectator in the face.
The incident happened in the second set, when Djokovic was serving for the match at 7-5, 5-3. After failing to return a point, Medvedev struck the ball with a backhand towards the stands. The spectator, who was sitting behind Medvedev, was seen holding his face and was immediately escorted out for medical attention.
The umpire stopped the match and came down onto the court to speak to Medvedev. The Russian did not appear to argue against the disqualification. He then walked over to the net, shook hands with Djokovic and left the court.
The Serb, who advanced to the final, where he will face world No. 9 Alex de Minaur for the title on Tuesday in Beijing, defended Medvedev after the match. The incident reminded him of the infamous 2020 US Open episode, when Djokovic was disqualified after hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Both incidents were accidental.
"A bit of a shock, to be honest. Sorry for the person. I honestly didn't see what happened. I hope the person is not badly injured. On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil. I know exactly how it feels to be disqualified," he said.
"In a big match, I was disqualified back in 2020 at the US Open for similar circumstances. I'm sure that Daniil did not want to do this intentionally. It just happens. I was three points away from the win. It was a gruelling battle. I definitely didn't want to take this battle to a third set.
"It was looking like that. I saved I don't know how many break points. It was crazy. I don't know. It always is a big battle with Daniil. It's so hard to play him when he's feeling the ball well in slower conditions and has a big serve. But yeah, we move on."
Djokovic will be aiming for his seventh China Open title on Tuesday, having extended his perfect record in Beijing to 33-0.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More