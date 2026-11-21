A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Maharashtra's Thane district after being lured by a female friend on the pretext of attending a party, police said on Saturday. Maharashtra: Girl, 17, allegedly raped by two men; female friend among four booked (PTI) more

Police registered a case against four persons, including the teenager's female friend, in connection with the alleged incident that took place on the intervening night of November 16-17.

In her complaint, the girl said her 25-year-old female friend asked her to join a party in the Mira Road area. Two youths who were also present there allegedly forced her to consume alcohol before raping her, she told the police.

The accused also took away her "5-gram gold chain", she alleged.

The matter came to light after the girl did not return home through the night, prompting her family to launch a search, said senior inspector Rahulkumar Patil of the Kashigaon police station.

Four persons have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused have switched off their mobile phones, and efforts are being made to trace them, he added.