Two dead, one critical in Sagar after suspected spurious liquor consumption, samples sent for test: MP cops
Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district have sent liquor samples for testing after two men died in separate incidents and a third was hospitalised.
Published on: Nov 21, 2026, 16:04:45 IST
By
Anupam Pateriya
, Bhopal/Sagar
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Two men died and another was hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, with suspected toxic liquor consumption emerging as a possible factor in the deaths, police said. Liquor samples have been sent for testing to establish whether they were linked to the incidents.
The deceased were identified as Kamlesh Lodhi (45) and Chandrabhan Singh (42), both residents of Semra Ramchandra village in Shahgarh block. Post-mortem reports are awaited to establish the cause of the deaths.
According to family members, the two neighbours consumed liquor together on Thursday night. They reportedly drank a locally available brand known as Lal Masala, following which their health deteriorated.
One of the men died at home, while the other died during treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. A third person who allegedly consumed liquor with them is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.
Sagar additional superintendent of police Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said both men had existing health complications. He said, “The exact cause of death was yet to be established and would be determined only after the post-mortem examination and investigation. Villagers have also alleged that Kamlesh used to sell liquor in the village.”
Police and excise officials have launched an inquiry to trace the source of the liquor and ascertain whether it was spurious.
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