Two men died and another was hospitalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, with suspected toxic liquor consumption emerging as a possible factor in the deaths, police said. Liquor samples have been sent for testing to establish whether they were linked to the incidents. The deaths have raised concerns over suspected spurious liquor in Sagar, where police are probing the source of the alcohol and awaiting test reports. more

The deceased were identified as Kamlesh Lodhi (45) and Chandrabhan Singh (42), both residents of Semra Ramchandra village in Shahgarh block. Post-mortem reports are awaited to establish the cause of the deaths.

According to family members, the two neighbours consumed liquor together on Thursday night. They reportedly drank a locally available brand known as Lal Masala, following which their health deteriorated.

One of the men died at home, while the other died during treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. A third person who allegedly consumed liquor with them is undergoing treatment and is in critical condition.

Sagar additional superintendent of police Jaiveer Singh Bhadauria said both men had existing health complications. He said, “The exact cause of death was yet to be established and would be determined only after the post-mortem examination and investigation. Villagers have also alleged that Kamlesh used to sell liquor in the village.”

Police and excise officials have launched an inquiry to trace the source of the liquor and ascertain whether it was spurious.