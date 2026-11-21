A woman in Odisha allegedly pawned her gold mangalsutra for ₹45,000 to fund the contract killing of her husband, who was shot dead by her lover in Subarnapur district on Tuesday evening, police said on Thursday. Police arrested three people, including the wife, on Friday in connection with the murder. Police seized a country-made pistol, four empty cartridge cases, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and ₹1,460 in cash from the accused. (HT Photo/ Representational) more

According to Subarnapur superintendent of police (SP) Narayan Nayak, the incident was allegedly triggered by extramarital affairs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kavita Nag (34), wife of the deceased, Sudam Nag; her alleged lover, Trilochan alias Tinku alias Tikechand Bag (34); and Yubaraj Sahu (42), another long-time lover of Kavita, police said.

“The accused wife was in a relationship with Trilochan for about two years for the last 12 years with Sahu. Her husband repeatedly warned her to sever ties with them, which led to regular arguments. The trio then decided to eliminate him. On the day of the murder, Sahu tracked Sudam’s movements and informed Kavita, who relayed his location to Trilochan through calls on an instant messaging app. Trilochan intercepted Sudam near Pankel Square and shot him before fleeing with his mobile phone,” Nayak said.

Police said Kavita allegedly handed over her gold mangalsutra to Trilochan, who pawned it with a jeweller for ₹45,000. He then used the money to purchase a country-made pistol and ammunition from a person in Rourkela. Investigators also found evidence of payments made through online payment apps and cash towards the purchase.

The murder took place between 7.30pm and 8pm on Tuesday, when Sudam, a welder by profession, was returning home on his motorcycle after visiting Pathan Garage in Dunguripali to collect his vehicle, police said.

Police said Sahu allegedly made phone calls to ascertain Sudam’s whereabouts and passed on the information to Kavita, who remained in constant touch with Trilochan and updated him on her husband’s movements.

Acting on the information, Trilochan allegedly intercepted Sudam near Pankel Chhak on the Salepali-Ainlasari road, under the jurisdiction of Dunguripali police station.

When Sudam stopped, the accused allegedly opened fire, with the first bullet hitting his leg. As Sudam attempted to flee, a second bullet struck him in the back. After he fell to the ground, the assailant allegedly fired two more shots at close range, hitting him in the chest and head. Sudam died on the spot, police said.

Meanwhile, Kavita lodged a written complaint at Dunguripali police station on the same day, claiming that an unidentified person murdered her husband.

The murder conspiracy came to light during the investigation, when witness statements, technical evidence and intelligence inputs pointed to Trilochan’s involvement. Police subsequently conducted raids and arrested the three accused.

Police seized a country-made pistol, four empty cartridge cases, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and ₹1,460 in cash from the accused.