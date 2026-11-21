Ridhima Gupta is a Principal Correspondent at Hindustan Times, where she covers healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and public health policy. Her reporting centers on Delhi’s major hospitals (AIIMS, Safdarjung, Lok Nayak), the state health department, and emerging medical trends. Ridhima is particularly interested in reporting on healthcare issues through the lens of women, children, and persons with disabilities. Her work often explores the intersection of healthcare and public policy, examining how these factors shape access health care. Based in New Delhi, many of her reports have led to direct government action over the years, in different city. Earlier this year, she completed a media training workshop on the Impact of Extreme Heat on Health, organised by the Global Strategic Communications Council (GSCC), further strengthening her interest in reporting on the intersection of climate change and public health. A postgraduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, Ridhima has around a decade of experience in journalism. She began her career as a trainee television reporter with Mirror Now in Mumbai and has since worked across multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, contributing to both print and broadcast newsrooms. She is a recipient of the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022) for her reporting on education, disability, and women’s issues. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ridhima worked with The Times of India, New Indian Express and News18. A native of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Ridhima completed her undergraduate studies in Biotechnology. And when she is not working as a journalist she likes to paint and go on nature hikes.
Delhi government formally notifies 24-member Medical Council
The council is the regulatory body responsible for matters concerning the registration of medical practitioners and professional conduct and ethics in Delhi.
The Delhi government has formally notified the constitution of the 24-member Delhi Medical Council (DMC), nearly a year and a half after the previous council was dissolved amid allegations of administrative and financial irregularities, a notification published in the Delhi Gazette stated.
The council is the statutory regulatory body responsible for matters concerning the registration of medical practitioners and professional conduct and ethics in Delhi. Its functions include examining complaints of medical negligence and professional misconduct and taking disciplinary action against registered practitioners.
According to the health and family welfare department notification dated November 18 seen by HT, the new council includes the eight members elected in the May 31 elections.
The notification states, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 and sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997 (Delhi Act 5 of 1997), the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi is pleased to publish the names of members of the Delhi Medical Council.”
It should be noted that the DMC was dissolved on June 17, 2025, following allegations of administrative and financial irregularities.
The new 24-member council comprises four members nominated by the Delhi government under clause (a) of Section 3(3) of the Act, ten representatives from medical colleges and institutions under clause (b), eight elected members under clause (c), and two ex-officio members.
Who are the members?
The four members listed under clause (a) are Dr Ajay Kumar, Dr Hans Raj Baweja, Dr S K Tandon (Dr Sarvesh Kumar Tandon) and Dr Vinod Kumar Monga. The institutional representatives include Dr Amarinder Singh Malhi of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Vivek Jangira of Lady Hardinge Medical College and Dr Manisha Agarwal of Maulana Azad Medical College, among others.
The eight elected members are Dr Prakash Lalchandani, Dr Manjusha Goel, Dr Ajay Bedi, Dr Piyush Jain, Dr Rakesh Kumar Gupta, Dr Ashok Kumar Grover, Dr Ashwini Dalmiya and Dr Vipender Sabherwal. The Dean of the Medical Faculty, University of Delhi, and the Director of Health Services, Delhi, are the two ex-officio members.
Specifying the tenure, the notification states: “Subject to provisions of the aforesaid Act, the term of office of the above members shall be five years from the date of publication in the official Gazette.” It further states that the notification “issues with the prior approval of LG”.