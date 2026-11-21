Among the meritorious students to be feted, 37 are trainees from the All India Craftsmen Training Scheme (CTS) and 15 are trainees from the Craftsmen Instructor Training Scheme (CITS). Six meritorious trainees from Uttar Pradesh will also be honoured at the national level, including three CTS and three CITS trainees.

This will be his first visit to the Uttar Pradesh capital in nearly a year. Although officially billed as a non-political event, the convocation comes months ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, giving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) an opportunity to reach out to young voters in the state.

Lucknow will host the National Skills Convocation for the first time, with 4,200 trainees and 209 trainers expected to attend alongside PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Fifth National Skills Convocation in Lucknow on Saturday evening and felicitate 52 All India Toppers, trainees who secured the first rank nationally in their respective skill-training programmes.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Jayant Chaudhary, will also attend as special guests. In addition to the 52 awardees, 4,200 trainees and 209 trainers will also participate in the national event.

State Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Kapil Dev Agarwal, said that the national event, which was held in New Delhi for four consecutive years from 2022 to 2025, is being hosted outside the national capital for the first time, with Uttar Pradesh having the honour of hosting it.

He said that under the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the able leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously achieving new milestones in the field of skill development and employment generation.

He added that the selection of six young people from Uttar Pradesh among the 52 trainees to be honoured at the national level reflects the strengthening of the skill training system in the state and the increasing technical proficiency of the youth. The achievements of three trainees from the Regional Staff Training and Research Centre in Aliganj, Lucknow, will be a special highlight for the state at this event.

The Regional Staff Training and Research Centre in Aliganj, which has been operating under the Uttar Pradesh government since 2015, is currently providing high-level training in 23 trades under the CITS scheme.