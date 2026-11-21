Five people were killed after an ambulance carrying a body from Jaipur to West Bengal rammed into a pickup truck from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district early Saturday. The ambulance was carrying the body of Azizul Haq from Jaipur to West Bengal, accompanied by his two brothers and two drivers. All five died in the crash. more

“The ambulance carrying a body rammed into a pickup truck from behind on the Purvanchal Expressway near kilometre 53.3 in the Subeha police station area,” Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Lucknow Zone, Praveen Kumar, said.

Preliminary police investigation suggests that the ambulance driver dozed off at the wheel, causing the vehicle to ram into the pickup truck.

The ambulance was carrying the body of Azizul Haq from Jaipur to West Bengal. His two brothers, Rafiqul Haq and Aminul Haq, were accompanying the body, along with two ambulance drivers. All five occupants of the ambulance died in the crash.

While four of the deceased have been identified, the fifth victim is yet to be identified, officers said.

Police personnel and rescue teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and began rescue operations. The bodies were taken into custody for the necessary legal formalities.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the sequence of events that led to the ambulance hitting the pickup truck from behind.