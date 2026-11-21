Good morning, readers. Here is a look at the key developments from India and around the world, including sports and entertainment. The FBI is probing a fresh cyber intrusion.

FBI database hacked for second time in months, breach targets US crime records The FBI is probing a fresh cyber intrusion, this time targeting its nationwide criminal information database used by law enforcement agencies across the US, CNN reported, citing two people briefed on the investigation. Read more here.

HT Exclusive | Time to escape home fires down to just 3 minutes in Delhi A fire in a Delhi home today can turn deadly in as little as three to five minutes — a fraction of the time occupants would otherwise have had to escape a blaze in homes that were built 25-30 years ago, according to an analysis by the Delhi Fire Service (DFS). Read more here.

‘Look at India’: Trump slams ‘political’ US central bank over high interest rates US President Donald Trump on Friday criticised the US Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the American economy could grow further if interest rates were lowered, citing India as an example. Trump alleged that the Fed was lowering the economic potential of the US by increasing interest rates even while the country records a stronger economic performance, which is "destroying" the country. Read more here.

KL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to score Test century in all SENA countries KL Rahul, the Indian opening batter, scripted history on Saturday after scoring a hundred on Day 3 of the Wellington Test against New Zealand. The right-hander got to the landmark by taking a single off the bowling of Jacob Duffy on the fourth delivery of the 69th over. Read more here.