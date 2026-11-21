The Congress said on Friday that it was willing to discuss with the government a fresh delimitation bill that will delink the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of the 2027 Census, signalling a change in stance on the controversial legislation that couldn’t garner the required support earlier this year. “The Congress wants the matter to be resolved through dialogue and discussion with all political parties," party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said. (PTI) more

The development comes amid continued uncertainty about the winter session of Parliament – which began on December 1 last year – and speculation that the government was still interested in calling a special session to push through bills implementing delimitation and women’s reservation. The government might offer a constitutional guarantee of a 50% increase in the seats of all states, said Congress functionaries.

Government tries to break stalemate “The Congress is not against the delimitation exercise as such, but wants the matter to be resolved through dialogue and discussion with all political parties to ensure that no state is put at a disadvantageous position. Once the results of the Census are out early next year, Article 82 of the Constitution will come into force and delimitation would be held, which could be unfavourable to some southern states and thus, is not feasible,” party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

HT had reported earlier that the Union government was reaching out to opposition parties to set aside political differences and support the legislation, as well as some allies. Government’s managers were working behind the scenes to persuade the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which has 22 Lok Sabha MPs, to support the bills. It had also reached out to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar. The government is assured of support from Nationalist Citizens Party of India lawmakers who rebelled against the Trinamool Congress.

Congress sticks to original demands To be sure, the Congress reiterated its four original demands – Lok Sabha seats must remain at 543, the women quota should be carved out of 543, retain state-wise quota and freeze these for 25 years, and demanded an all-party meeting and talks with the government.

It added that the government was yet to disclose any proposals for the delimitation bill.

Ramesh also said that all parties of the INDIA bloc, including the NCP(SP) and the DMK, were on the same page on the four points. He said the DMK was party to a Tamil Nadu assembly resolution that said that there should be no change in the number of Lok Sabha seats and that Tamil Nadu should not be put at a disadvantageous position due to delimitation.

“There is no question of the government negotiating on the provision for the 50% increase in seats. The government has already reached out to all parties with the assurance that no state will lose any seats. The bill proposes to maintain the proportional representation of states,” a senior NDA leader said.