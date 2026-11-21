Perched on Shimla’s tranquil Chaura Maidan enclave, Hotel Peterhoff has witnessed history unfolding across the arc of India’s journey, from a British colony to an independent nation. Flanked by the Himachal State Museum on one side and the stately Viceregal Lodge on the other, the Tudor-style estate is ringed by dense deodar forests. Commissioned in 1863 as the summer seat of the British Raj, the estate housed seven consecutive Viceroys at the zenith of imperial power. Following Independence and the horrors of Partition, the hotel became the temporary seat of the high court. Hotel Peterhoff in Shimla. The estate housed seven consecutive Viceroys at the zenith of imperial power and later served as a courtroom for the trial of Nathuram Godse. (WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) more

Between 1948 and 1949, its courtroom was the focus of a grieving nation during the trial of Nathuram Godse and his co-conspirators for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. In 1971, the estate transitioned into Himachal Pradesh’s Raj Bhavan upon the hill state’s attainment of full statehood. A decade later, on a cold January night in 1981, a blaze ripped through the mansion. It was rebuilt and in 1991 opened as a 35-room government luxury hotel, the architecture pairing steeply pitched roofs and wide sunlit verandas with warm, wood-panelled interiors.

But now, the historic estate is caught in a spiralling political controversy between the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the state government appears ready to hand the property over to a private operator under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition, Jai Ram Thakur has accused the state government of handing over the property to “close associates” in the name of the PPP model.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of the Congress-ruled state that “we are not selling Peterhoff” and it is being “demolished” to be converted to a 100-room hotel.

On January 19, the state cabinet decided to demolish the estate, citing “leakage problems and deteriorating condition” for the move. As per the proposal, the government plans to demolish the structure, but the tender process is yet to start.

On Friday, the CM, while speaking in the state assembly, said: “I wish to clarify in this House that we are not selling Peterhoff. A tender has been issued for its demolition—which will be opened on the November 27—and we intend to construct over 100 rooms there; this is well within our authority”.

The hotel was also asked to stop taking bookings from June but the decision was deferred in light of advance bookings for events.

The hotel stopped bookings after November 25.

The issue dominated the winter session with the BJP accusing the state government of putting “Himachal on sale”.

But chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denied the charges. “We will neither sell any public assets nor allow them to be plundered. Peterhoff is not being sold, and the government has no intention of selling any government property,” he said.

Sukhu said the government was working towards developing an even larger Peterhoff, with at least 100 rooms, to improve its facilities. “The old Peterhoff was destroyed in a fire, and a new building was subsequently constructed during the tenure of the previous government,” he added.

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Corporation Employees’ Union (HPTCEU) appealed to the government to keep Peterhoff under the current management, citing a potential loss of jobs. The union said that 70 to 80% of the hotel can be restored to a functional state and upgraded with modern amenities.

“The union has already appealed to the Himachal Pradesh government to keep Hotel Peterhoff under its management instead of handing it over to private hands as this would lead to loss of jobs,” HPTCEU general secretary Raj Kumar told HT.

The row is only the latest twist in the hotel’s journey.

In 1971, when Himachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state, Peterhoff was the Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the governor. In 1981, a massive fire broke out there during the tenure of governor Aminuddin Ahmed Khan. The Raj Bhavan was then shifted to the Barnes’ Court building.

The then BJP government led by Shanta Kumar in 1990 renamed the building Meghdoot.It also decided to develop it as a five-star hotel, which was built in 1991.

When the Congress assumed power in 1993, chief minister Virbhadra Singh renamed it Hotel Peterhoff.

The original building was in the Tudor style, with wooden frames and shingled eaves and a pitched roof set within landscaped grounds. The hotel was managed jointly by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the state government, and converted into a state-run guest house-cum-hotel. Interior spaces reflected a blend of grandeur and colonial styling, with large suites, a grand lawn, and period-appropriate detailing.

In November 2021, Peterhoff got a makeover worth ₹11.5 crore. It has 34 rooms, of which 17 are owned by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation; two suites are with the governor, one with the CM, six allocated for state guests, and eight with the state’s general administration department.