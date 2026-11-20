The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday claimed India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remained unchanged, following the arrival of Pakistan's climate change minister Musadik Masood Malik in New Delhi for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum. Pakistan Minister Musadik Masood Malik, during the First Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Video Grab) more Malik had earlier strongly criticised India's decision to place the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 people. In June, he warned that Pakistan would "cut off that hand" which attempted to take away its share of water, accusing New Delhi of using water as a tool of pressure against Islamabad.

Deep Dive Did India change its Indus Waters Treaty position after Musadik Malik visited Delhi? Why did Pakistan's Musadik Malik visit India? Did Musadik Malik's visit signal a resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral talks?

Responding to a question on Malik's arrival in India and his earlier political remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “As far as the IWT is concerned, we have made our position very clear, and that is where it remains. There is absolutely no change.” Malik arrived in New Delhi on Friday to lead Pakistan's delegation at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being held from November 20 to 22. ALSO READ | ‘All of our relationships will improve’: Visiting Pak minister on bilateral ties with India Musadik Malik on India-Pakistan relations Malik on Friday deflected a question about his earlier remarks on the Indus Waters Treaty, saying discussions at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in Delhi were taking place within a multilateral framework. “I have already stated and I reiterate that all our discussions here are taking place within a multilateral framework. Let us focus on that,” he told ANI. Asked whether his visit could improve India-Pakistan relations, Malik avoided a direct answer, saying the forum was focused on multilateral discussions. “We will discuss that. For now, the first thing is that this forum itself is multilateral. You should engage in multilateral discussions,” he told PTI, adding that he would speak to the media after discussions over the next one or two days. Earlier, Malik had described the forum as a “tremendous opportunity” for multilateral engagement, expressing hope that it would improve ties among SCO member countries. “I think all of our relationships will improve. The region is in flux, as you know. The plates underneath geopolitics are shifting very fast,” he told ANI.

When asked about visiting India after a long gap, Malik said, “I hope you won't have any complaints again and that visits between us will continue.”