India on Friday refused to be drawn on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s accusation that protests by the Awami League were being directed by masters “across the border” and reiterated its long-standing position that it desires positive and constructive ties with the neighbouring country. When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Rahman’s remarks, he replied: “I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh.”

Parts of Bangladesh witnessed violence on Thursday as members of the party of former premier Sheikh Hasina attempted to bring businesses and public transport to a halt. The Awami League called a nationwide lockdown on Thursday at the end of a week-long campaign of protests against the government’s rejection of Hasina’s request for a new passport to enable her to return home from India, where she has lived in self-exile since August 2024.

When external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked about Rahman’s remarks blaming the unrest on India and Awami League leaders based in the neighbouring country, he replied: “I have no comments to make on the internal developments in Bangladesh.”

While addressing a public event at Lalmonirhat in northern Bangladesh on Thursday, Rahman said Awami League leaders “have not looked at ​the interests of Bangladesh and its people”. Without naming India, he added, “At the same time, the country across the border, where they have fled to, is their master…To ​satisfy those masters, they have again started conspiring against Bangladesh and its people.”

The lockdown called by the Awami League was successful mostly in southern areas where the party has a strong presence. Police said two members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party were killed on Wednesday night, and the houses of two BNP lawmakers in Hasina’s home district of Gopalganj were vandalised.

Jaiswal repeated India’s long-standing stance on ties with Bangladesh, telling a regular media briefing: “Our position remains consistent — that India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh, one which is rooted in the shared histories of the two countries and in their shared cultural ties of their peoples.”

Hasina’s London-based lawyers sent a second request seeking a passport and a national identity card for her to the Bangladesh high commission on Thursday. Hasina first sought a passport in connection with her planned homecoming earlier this month, but this was rejected by officials in Dhaka, who reiterated Bangladesh’s request for her extradition.

Jaiswal said he had “no update” on the extradition issue. In the past, he has said the extradition request is a legal matter and will be dealt with accordingly.

In response to a separate question about the Ganga Water Treaty, which is set to expire on December 12, Jaiswal said the India-Bangladesh Joint Rivers Commission is the “established mechanism to discuss all water-related [and] cross-border river-related issues, including the Ganga”.

Without going into details, he added: “The government of India remains committed to a constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh while safeguarding India’s interests.”