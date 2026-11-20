India and Bangladesh are facing the stark possibility of the lapse of the three-decade Ganga Water Treaty early next month, barring an intervention by the top political leadership of the two sides, as formal talks for its renewal are yet to begin, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The 1996 agreement was signed by then Indian prime minister HD Deve Gowda and Bangladesh's then prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (PTI)

Against the backdrop of a downturn in bilateral relations, Bangladesh’s water resources minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee sent a letter to his Indian counterpart CR Patil on November 17, seeking discussions for renewing the Treaty on Sharing of the Ganga Waters at Farakka, which is set to expire on December 12, people on both sides familiar with the ongoing talks said on condition of anonymity.

The possibility of the two sides agreeing on some sort of arrangement to carry on with the treaty in its existing form, while talks are convened for its renewal, appeared to be slim, the people said.

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Challenges to renewing the treaty A range of complex issues, such as the impact of climate change on the flow of the Ganga and a growth in demand for water on both sides because of an increase in population, have to be factored into any negotiations, and this will make it difficult for talks to be concluded within a span of about three weeks, the people noted.

The people pointed out that India and Bangladesh had agreed to form a joint technical committee to initiate discussions for renewing the Ganga Waters Treaty when former premier Sheikh Hasina made her last visit to India in June 2024, weeks before she was ousted in a student-led uprising. During a joint media interaction at the time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about starting technical discussions for renewing the pact.

“There was a clear commitment from the Indian side. But after that, the interim government in Bangladesh did nothing for almost two years to take forward the process,” a person said. The people also pointed out that there could have been political-level talks on renewing the treaty if Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had taken up two invitations extended by New Delhi to visit India this year.

“Besides, a number of proposals for discussions on matters such as revival of train services, resumption of trade through land borders, customs matters and border management are pending with the Bangladesh side. They cannot cherry pick one issue. Talks should go ahead on all the pending issues,” a second person said.

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Negotiations and upcoming meetings The Bangladesh water resources minister’s letter, which was sent through diplomatic channels, noted that Dhaka had formed a high-level technical committee and sought details from the Indian side about the composition of its team, the people said. The letter said Bangladesh had completed its preparations and expressed the hope that India will begin formal negotiations before the pact expires on December 12, they said.

The people said the possibility of an interim extension of the treaty, to facilitate discussions, has been mooted in some quarters but noted that the political leadership on both sides will have to sign off on such a proposal.

Meanwhile, an Indian team is set to visit Bangladesh for one of three mandatory annual meetings of a joint committee under the Ganga Water Treaty set to be held during November 21-23 but the extension of the pact is not part of these talks.

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