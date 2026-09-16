Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman received 2 India invites, we haven't heard back: MEA

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman received two invitations from India, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday. Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman was invited to the BRICS Summit in New Delhi (AFP)

One invite was for a bilateral visit and another to attend the BRICS Summit as chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), he said.

Rahman did not attend the summit hosted in New Delhi last week.

“On the visit of the Prime Minister, we have not heard anything. As and when we have something to update you with, we'll surely come back,” Randhir Jaiswal said when asked about Rahman's proposed visit to India.

“We had invited Prime Minister of Bangladesh on a bilateral visit, as also subsequently he was invited for the BRICS Summit as Chair of BIMSTEC. So he had received two invitations, one on the bilateral side and the other for the BRICS Summit as well,” he added.