‘Bangladesh PM not invited to BRICS’: Tarique Rahman's govt minister rules out his India visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman may not attend the BRICS summit in Delhi as foreign affairs minister Humaiun Kobir reportedly said that he was not invited to the summit and the invitation was instead extended to the BIMSTEC Chair. File photo of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman (AFP)

“How shall we go? Has anyone from the Bangladesh government been invited? Our prime minister was not invited. Who told you that our Prime Minister was invited? The BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Chair was invited.” Kobir was quoted as saying by Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star.

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BRICS-host India has invited Rahman to attend the summit's outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of the BIMSTEC, news agency PTI reported. BIMSTEC is a regional grouping comprising India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan.