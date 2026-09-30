Bluesky down again: Users report ‘upstream timeout’ errors amid outage
Bluesky users reported problems accessing the social media platform on Tuesday, with many encountering an “upstream timeout” error amid a reported outage.
Update: Bluesky appears to be working normally again after a brief outage on Tuesday afternoon. During the disruption, thousands of users reported that their timelines were not loading and that they were seeing an "upstream timeout" error.
Bluesky has not publicly addressed the outage reports or provided a reason for the disruption. A similar brief outage was reported Monday afternoon, marking the second consecutive day users experienced problems with the platform.
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Initial report: Bluesky users reported problems accessing the social media platform on Tuesday, with many encountering an "upstream timeout" error amid a reported outage. Bluesky has not responded to the outage reports or confirmed what caused the issue.
Downdetector reports
According to outage-tracking website Downdetector, reports began increasing at around 3:10 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Users reported problems with both the Bluesky app and website, including timelines failing to load and "upstream timeout" errors.
One user reported, "Hmm, some kind of issue occurred when contacting the feed server. Please let the feed owner know about this issue. Message from server: Upstream server responded with a 504 error. Savannah, Georgia."
Another added, "Loading issues in Savannah for the last three days. The system will not load."
A third user wrote, "Down here in North Jersey, near Elizabeth. Had problems yesterday also. And, folks, thanks for posting on here, so I know it's not my computer or server."
Another added, "Down in Western PA with upstream timeout message."
One more user reported, "Discover feed is out. Metro-Charlotte."
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Second day in a row
Several users said Tuesday's outage was the second consecutive day they had encountered problems with Bluesky.
Similar reports surfaced Monday afternoon, although that outage appeared to be brief. The cause of both disruptions remains unclear, and Bluesky has not publicly explained what caused the problems.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More