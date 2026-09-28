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SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: When, where to check Tier I hall ticket link when out?

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission will likely release the SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 soon. When released, candidates who will appear for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The admit card for the Tier I exam will be available for download two to three (02/03) days before the respective examination date. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the commission. The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to check and more. ...Read More

The Tier I examination is scheduled to be held from September 30 to October 30, 2026. The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. The exam duration is 1 hour. Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 12,256 vacancies in the organization. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link, how to check and more.