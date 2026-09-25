Odisha govt releases ₹14.34 cr to higher education institutions under 'Gyanodaya' scheme
The Higher Education Department released the funds under the 'Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi' (KG to PG Free Education) scheme through the SAMS.
Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 11:31:33 IST
PTI
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The Odisha government has released the second instalment of ₹14.34 crore to eligible higher education institutions, accounting for 15 per cent of the approved assistance under a state government scheme for the academic session 2026-27, officials said on Thursday.
The Higher Education Department released the funds under the 'Gyanodaya – Shiksha Ru Samruddhi' (KG to PG Free Education) scheme through the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), they said.
State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said the phased release of funds will support the effective implementation of the scheme, and ensure that eligible students receive the benefits of free education without financial barriers.
The 'Gyanodaya' scheme covers eligible students enrolled in regular UG and PG programmes offered by state public universities, government colleges and government-aided private colleges.