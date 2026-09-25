The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued the UGC NET Result 2026 e-certificates. Candidates who have appeared for the UGC NET examination can download the e-certificates through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET Result 2026: E-certificates issued for June exam at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, download link here

The examination was held on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, 30, July 5 and September 9, 10 across the country at various exam centres.

Direct link to download UGC NET Result 2026 certificates

UGC NET Result 2026: How to download certificates All the candidates who have appeared for the exam can follow the steps given below to download the e-certificates.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Click on UGC NET Result 2026 e-certificates link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your e-certificate will be displayed. Check the certificate and download it. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The answer key for 84 subjects was released on August 16, and the objection window was closed on August 18, 2026.

The answer key for the re-exam was released September 10 and objection window was closed on September 13, 2026.

NEET PG Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check roll number, rank here

In the main exam a total of 773806 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 607151 candidates had appeared in it. Candidates who have qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor were 4241 candidates, candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to Ph. D were 45904 and candidates qualified for Ph.D only were 97.434.

A total of 196491 candidates had registered for these three subjects out of which 120355 candidates appeared for the exam. Out of the total number of candidates appeared, 824 candidates have qualified for JRF, 11610 candidates qualified for Assistant Professor and 23,154 candidates qualified for Ph.D.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.

Official Notice Here