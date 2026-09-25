Jamia students protest eviction notices issued to women hostellers; admin says 'misrepresentation'

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday staged a protest against eviction notices allegedly issued to three women hostellers, with several student organisations demanding that the university withdraw the notices, while university officials called it a "misrepresentation". Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The protest was organised by AISA along with AIRSO, Fraternity Movement, MSF, NSUI, SFI and SIO at the Central Canteen inside Gate Number 7, according to a statement issued by AISA.

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The student groups alleged that the notices were issued after women hostellers raised concerns over the quality of food and basic living conditions in the hostel.

AISA alleged that instead of addressing students' grievances, the university administration was "targeting" those who raised concerns about basic amenities and demanded that the notices be withdrawn.

"If these arbitrary notices are not withdrawn immediately, we will be forced to intensify this struggle across the campus," the organisation said.

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A university official, however, termed the allegations a case of "misrepresentation", saying the notices were related to hostel eligibility criteria and not an isolated action against protesting students.

The official said the results of the redressal cases of several students were declared two days ago, following which three students did not meet the required marks for retaining hostel accommodation.

"Hostel rooms are given on the basis of merit, as per the hostel manual," the official said, adding that the students had failed to meet the prescribed 55 per cent criteria.

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The official said the students could seek redressal and obtain the required marks, adding that they had been allowed to stay in the hostel for the past two months on sympathetic grounds.

The three students continue to remain enrolled at the university, the official said.