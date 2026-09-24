The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the NEET PG Answer Key 2026 release date. The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for postgraduate courses will be available on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in after it is released. NEET PG Answer Key 2026 release date announced, to be out next month at natboard.edu.in (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official notice, the answer key will be out on or after October 1, 2026. Each candidate who has appeared in NEET-PG 2026 shall be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and score given for each of the questions as per the scheme of evaluation through his/her individual applicant login at NEET-PG 2026 index page at NBEMS website.

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: How to download All those candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. Click on NEET PG Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed. Check the answer key and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The NEET PG result 2026 has been announced. The cut off score has also been released. As per the notice, the cut off score out of 720 is 262 for General/EWS category, 244 for General PwBD category and 226 for SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) category.

NEET PG Result 2026 declared at natboard.edu.in, direct link to check roll number, rank here

The NEET PG exam was held on August 30 and the re-test was conducted on September 5, 2026. The examination was held in single shift- from 3 pm to 6.30 pm.

The examination comprised of 180 Multiple Choice Questions, with each question having 4 response options/distractors in English only. Candidates were required to select the correct / best / most appropriate response / answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted for the examination was 03 hours and 30 minutes.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.

Official Notice Here