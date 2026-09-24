The NEET-PG results are expected to be announced soon by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). According to sources to ANI, "NEET-PG examination results expected to be declared any time soon." NEET-PG 2026 examination results are likely to be declared soon by NBEMS: Sources

The NEET-PG examination was conducted on 30th August, 2026. The National Board of Examinations conducted a re-examination on September 05 of affected centres in Jaipur.

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According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, statement on NEET-PG 2026 examination

"NEET-PG 2026 Successfully Conducted Nationwide with Robust Security and Real-Time Monitoring. Examination held for 2.73 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres in 339 cities, covering all 36 States/UTs; over 2.65 lakh candidates appeared. Examination for 2,445 Candidates Affected by Technical Disruption at Sitapura Centres in Jaipur on 5th September 2026."

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According to the statement given by President Dr Abhijat Sheth after the examination, “The number of candidates were 2,56,980, out of which 2,63,535 candidates successfully completed their examination. There were no complaints regarding paper leaks, question leaks, hacking, or cybercrime. All stakeholders, including state governments, state police, experts and faculty members from across the country, provided excellent cooperation, ensuring the exam was conducted in a fair and transparent manner.”

He also spoke about the information regarding re-examination at Sitapur centre in Jaipur, "I wish to specifically inform you of one issue: at the Sitapura centre in Jaipur, where a total of 2,440 candidates were taking the exam, an internal power supply problem prevented the completion of the test; despite repeated efforts, the issue could not be resolved. Consequently, to maintain the sanctity of the examination, we had to postpone the exam at that centre; we regret that the candidates there will have to retake the test... we will conduct it next week following a proper announcement. We assure them that the examination will be held in the same manner and that we will ensure their scores and performance are not adversely affected, this is our guarantee..."

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Further, TCS iON also issued a statement on power failures at the Jaipur examination centre, attributing the disruption to “unknown local electrical issues.” (ANI)