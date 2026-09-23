MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to fill choices
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 choice filling process has started. The steps to fill the choices are given here.
The Medical Counselling Committee has started the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 choice filling process on September 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the choice filling link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, the choice filling process will end on September 28, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin from 7 pm of September 27, 2026 and will end at 12 noon of September 28, 2026.
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The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 28 to September 29, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 30, 2026.
Candidates can report to the allotted centres from October 1 to October 9, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done on October 10, 2026.
MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to fill choices
To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
- Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 choice filling link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
- Click on submit and fill the choices.
- Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
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For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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