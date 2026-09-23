The Medical Counselling Committee has started the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 choice filling process on September 23, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the choice filling link through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 3 choice filling begins today at mcc.nic.in, here’s how to fill choices (Pexels/Representational Image)

As per the official schedule, the choice filling process will end on September 28, 2026. The choice locking facility will begin from 7 pm of September 27, 2026 and will end at 12 noon of September 28, 2026.

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The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 28 to September 29, 2026. The Round 3 seat allotment result will be out on September 30, 2026.

Candidates can report to the allotted centres from October 1 to October 9, 2026. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC will be done on October 10, 2026.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to fill choices To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 3 choice filling link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and fill the choices. Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. BITS Pilani LEAD Academic Program: Third cohort registration opens at bits-pilani.ac.in, apply till September 30

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.