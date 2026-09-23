For most CAT aspirants, the Quant section begins with a number that immediately triggers panic- 40 minutes for 22 questions. That means less than two minutes per question or so it seems. But here’s the surprising part: you don’t need to solve 22 questions to score exceptionally well. In the last three CATs, getting around 10-11 questions correct has been enough to put a candidate in the 99+ percentile range in Quant, while in CAT 2023, the number was as low as 9 correct answers. Suddenly, CAT Quant looks less like a race against the clock and more like a game of choosing the right questions. CAT 2026: Physicswallah Academic Director shares tips to maximize IIM CAT quant score- check here

So, how do you get your hands on those 12–15 questions? The answer lies in prioritising the right topics. Looking at recent CAT papers, Arithmetic has consistently contributed around 8-9 questions, Algebra around 6-8, Geometry and Mensuration around 3–4, Number System around 1-3, and Modern Mathematics around 1–2 questions. This means that Arithmetic and Algebra alone can put 14-17 questions in front of you, a substantial portion of the paper. The objective, therefore, is not to master every topic equally, but to become exceptionally comfortable with the areas that offer the highest scoring opportunities.

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In Arithmetic, think of the topics as interconnected rather than as separate chapters. A strong command of Percentages naturally leads to Ratio & Proportionality, which then makes Partnership and Profit & Loss easier to approach. From there, SI-CI builds on the same percentage concepts, while Mixtures and Averages introduce another useful application of ratios and weighted averages. Mastering this interconnected chain is essential and can potentially put around 6-7 questions within your scoring range, covering Ratio, Percentages, Partnership, Profit & Loss, SI-CI and Mixtures and Averages.

The final two nails in the Arithmetic coffin are Time & Work and Time- Speed-Distance. Together, they can account for around 2 more questions but are relatively lengthy topics. Whether you take these up should depend on your comfort level and the time available.

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Algebra follows a similar principle. Build a strong foundation before moving to advanced areas. Start with Linear Equations, Quadratic Equations, Algebraic Identities and Exponents. These fundamentals can together contribute around 3 questions. Once you are comfortable with these concepts, move to Inequalities and Sequence & Series, which can contribute 2 more questions. Students who are comfortable with Algebra can then take up Functions, Logarithms and Modulus, which can potentially contribute 3-4 questions. If Algebra is not your strongest area, focus on mastering the fundamentals before investing time in these advanced topics.

Once Arithmetic and Algebra are in place, students can choose between 2D Geometry and selected topics from Modern Mathematics. In Geometry, Triangles, Circles, Quadrilaterals and Polygons should be the focus, with these areas typically offering around 2 questions. If time permits, Coordinate Geometry can potentially add another question to your scoring range. Alternatively, students can choose Permutation & Combination and Set Theory, which together can offer a similar return of around 2 questions. Number System is a vast area and has contributed around 1 to 2 questions in recent CAT papers, so selective preparation is advisable. Probability, meanwhile, has had limited representation in recent CAT papers and can be kept for the end. If time is limited, students should prioritise these topics only after accounting for the time required for mock tests, analysis and revision.

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In recent CAT papers, we have seen two broad types of 99 percentile performers in Quant. The first is the student who dominates both Arithmetic and Algebra, including higher Algebra topics such as Functions, Logarithms and Modulus. The second takes a more selective route by acing Arithmetic and Core Algebra, while skipping higher Algebra topics such as Functions, Logarithms and Modulus, along with Geometry or Permutation & Combination. Both approaches can work. The right choice depends on your strengths, preparation time and comfort with different areas.

The CAT Quant section is not about attempting the maximum number of questions. It is about identifying the questions you can solve accurately and building your preparation around the topics that give you the best return. Prioritise wisely, practise consistently and trust your preparation. All the very best for CAT!

(This article is written by Rahul Bathla, Academic Director, MBA Wallah, PhysicsWallah)