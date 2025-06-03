Edit Profile
    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: How, where to check provisional key when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: June 3, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: NTA NEET UG provisional key to be out on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on provisional key, direct link and more. 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released the NEET UG Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in when released....Read More

    Along with the answer key, the Agency will also release the responses and question papers, and open the window to challenge the answer key.

    The objection window will open along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period. Following this, subject experts will review the objections and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

    NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key, direct link, objection window and more.

    June 3, 2025 11:24 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Result after objection window closes 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The NTA NEET result will be announced after the objection window closes. 

    June 3, 2025 11:18 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Official website to check provisional key 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The official website to check the NEET UG Answer Key 2025 when released is neet.nta.nic.in.

    June 3, 2025 11:16 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: How to download provisional key?

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Candidates will be able to download the NEET UG Answer Key 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

    Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

    On the home page, click on the link to download NEET UG answer key.

    Enter your login credentials

    Submit and download the answer key

    June 3, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Number of candidates registered for exam 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

    June 3, 2025 11:11 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Exam held at 5453 centres 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA conducted NEET UG examination at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country.

    June 3, 2025 11:09 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Check exam date and shift details 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. 

    June 3, 2025 11:08 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Know about final answer key 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The subject experts will review the objections and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

    June 3, 2025 11:04 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Objection window to open with answer key 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The objection window will open along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period.

    June 3, 2025 11:02 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Other details to be released 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Along with the answer key, the Agency will also release the responses and question papers, and open the window to challenge the answer key.

    June 3, 2025 10:55 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Where to check provisional key?

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in when released.

    June 3, 2025 10:52 AM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: Date and time 

    NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not released the provisional answer key release date and time yet. 

