NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: How, where to check provisional key when out

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released the NEET UG Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate can check the provisional key through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in when released....Read More

Along with the answer key, the Agency will also release the responses and question papers, and open the window to challenge the answer key.

The objection window will open along with the provisional answer key. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200 per answer challenged, within a specified period. Following this, subject experts will review the objections and if they are found correct, the final answer key will be revised.

NEET UG 2025 was conducted on May 4, 2025. The exam was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm at 5,453 centres in over 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh candidates registered for the exam.

