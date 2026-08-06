UNESCO collaborates with Coursera to launch free AI ethics course for learners and institutions
The new course teaches to recognise ethical risks, weigh competing priorities, and make more informed decisions about how AI is designed, used, and governed.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), along with Coursera, has launched a free AI ethics course for learners and institutions. The course named 'Global MOOC on the Ethics of AI' has been developed in collaboration with LG AI Research.
According to a press statement from Coursera, the new course teaches learners to recognise ethical risks, weigh competing priorities, and make more informed decisions about how AI is designed, used, and governed. The program focuses on real-world applications, guided by insights from global experts at Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Toronto, the Alan Turing Institute, and more.
MHT CET Counselling 2026: CAP Round 2 vacant seats list releasing today, here's how to check
Prof. Khaled El-Enany, Director General, UNESCO, said, "Through this course, UNESCO is taking the next step in its leadership on AI ethics, translating the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence into practical learning that empowers people to apply ethical principles throughout the AI lifecycle. This is how we move from shared commitments to meaningful action."
Is an online BBA worth it? Salary, recognition and DY Patil online career pathway
Through hands-on projects, learners will explore how to translate core concepts, including privacy, transparency, sustainability, and human autonomy, into practical decisions and policies. Available in 11 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, Russian, Spanish, Korean, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesian, Italian and Portuguese, the nine-hour course requires no advanced technical knowledge and is designed for learners across sectors, including university students, researchers, policymakers, and technology leaders, read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News