The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), along with Coursera, has launched a free AI ethics course for learners and institutions. The course named 'Global MOOC on the Ethics of AI' has been developed in collaboration with LG AI Research. UNESCO collaborates with Coursera to launch free AI ethics course for learners and institutions (AFP)

According to a press statement from Coursera, the new course teaches learners to recognise ethical risks, weigh competing priorities, and make more informed decisions about how AI is designed, used, and governed. The program focuses on real-world applications, guided by insights from global experts at Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Toronto, the Alan Turing Institute, and more.

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Prof. Khaled El-Enany, Director General, UNESCO, said, "Through this course, UNESCO is taking the next step in its leadership on AI ethics, translating the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence into practical learning that empowers people to apply ethical principles throughout the AI lifecycle. This is how we move from shared commitments to meaningful action."

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Through hands-on projects, learners will explore how to translate core concepts, including privacy, transparency, sustainability, and human autonomy, into practical decisions and policies. Available in 11 languages, including Arabic, Chinese (Mandarin), English, French, Russian, Spanish, Korean, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesian, Italian and Portuguese, the nine-hour course requires no advanced technical knowledge and is designed for learners across sectors, including university students, researchers, policymakers, and technology leaders, read the press statement.