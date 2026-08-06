Britain's University of Cambridge said Wednesday it has launched a probe into one of its professors who has been engulfed by plagiarism accusations ahead of the release of his memoir. Cambridge probes plagiarism claims against professor

The controversy around Jason Arday who made headlines when the university appointed him as its youngest black professor in 2023 has snowballed after allegations he plagiarised parts of his PhD thesis.

Questions have also emerged about some of his stated achievements, with Arday and his defenders claiming racism has motivated parts of the scrutiny.

"The University of Cambridge has begun an investigation following new information about Professor Arday's academic qualifications and honorary appointments," it said in a statement.

"Separately, there remains a number of ongoing complaints regarding academic misconduct, which are being handled in line with our misconduct in research policy."

The storied British university noted it was "fully aware of the public commentary and concerns around this matter" while stressing its probe must be "thorough" and that it would "support" Arday.

In June, Cambridge had defended him, claiming "a vile campaign to undermine his credibility" and insisting plagiarism claims regarding his "thesis and journal publications" had been probed and dismissed by "the relevant institution" and journals.

It did not specify Wednesday what new information had prompted its investigation.

Separately, Cambridge's Jesus College where Arday is a fellow said it was starting its own parallel probe.

"We recognise that this is a very difficult time for him and his family, and ask that they are treated with compassion and respect," a spokesperson added.

- Open letter -

Nathan Cofnas, a US academic and self-defined "race realist" whose Cambridge research affiliation ended in 2024 amid racism accusations, has claimed multiple sections of Arday's doctoral dissertation were copied from other works.

Meanwhile some of Arday's claims about his personal life, including that he once ran 30 marathons in 35 days and raised millions for charities, have been disputed.

In an interview with The Times last Saturday, Arday admitted making academic "mistakes" but said he was being wrongly "portrayed to be a liar and a fantasist and an academic fraud".

He also alleged the "campaign to unseat me from my position" was "racially motivated".

The scandal has been seized upon by right-wing newspapers and commentators, who have labelled Arday as a "poster boy" for diversity, equality and inclusion policies.

An open letter supporting him and alleging "an attempt to undermine black people who hold positions of influence" has gathered more than 15,000 signatures, including prominent black academics and Cambridge leaders.

Earlier Wednesday, Simon & Schuster whose UK publishing arm is set to release his memoir "Great and Unfortunate Things" this month said it was "proud to publish" his backstory.

Diagnosed with autism, Arday says he was non-verbal until aged 11 and only learned to read and write at 18, before becoming a Cambridge sociology of education professor aged 37.

The publisher noted "no allegations of plagiarism have been made with respect to" the memoir.

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